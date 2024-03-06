Hub Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 31,952 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

