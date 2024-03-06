Hub Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of HUBG stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.58.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 31,952 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.