Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.50

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.50 and last traded at $159.50, with a volume of 69549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on H shares. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

