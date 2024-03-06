iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 202,920 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,920 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Centene worth $19,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,274,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Centene by 5,586.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

CNC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. 2,833,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.