iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 266,037 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1,748.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,037 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $43,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $181.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $185.78.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.26.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

