iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 663.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,414 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $48,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,081.65. The company had a trading volume of 330,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,106. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,015.08 and its 200-day moving average is $969.43. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

