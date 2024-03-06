iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,208 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,845 shares of company stock valued at $165,790,793 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $597.69. 2,413,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $258.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

