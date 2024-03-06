iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 805,774 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,409. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,067 shares of company stock worth $784,938. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

