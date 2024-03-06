iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,292,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

