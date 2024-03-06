iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $18.58 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,428.03. 235,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,088. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,383.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,570.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,268.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

