iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,468 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.8% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,214,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $303,844,000 after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,981,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $495,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.54. The company had a trading volume of 106,833,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,826,055. The company has a market capitalization of $562.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.75.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,206 shares of company stock worth $21,391,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

