iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 130,790 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,888 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,790 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $90,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

Adobe stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,303. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.29 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

