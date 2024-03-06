iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 69,217 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after buying an additional 368,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 3,757,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,338. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

