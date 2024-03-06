iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 88,936 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 88,936 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 612.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,088,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 935,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. 15,430,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,848,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

