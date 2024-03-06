iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 90,901 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,901 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.53. 1,834,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,596. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $158.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.