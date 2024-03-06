ICON (ICX) Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, ICON has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $315.03 million and approximately $27.49 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 982,507,885 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 982,475,046.6324954 with 982,473,358.158904 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

