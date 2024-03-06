Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.22

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 771684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

