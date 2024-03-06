IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Down 1.8%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 15,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 56,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

IMV Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and MSI-H solid tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

See Also

