IndiGG Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $28,582.79 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About IndiGG
IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IndiGG Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars.
