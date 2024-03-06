Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Up 9.5%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,431,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,433,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Get Infinera alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INFN

Infinera Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -184.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 195,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,281,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 457,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 293,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.