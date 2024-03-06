Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Shares Up 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.09. 2,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 5,540.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.