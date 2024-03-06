Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $642,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,496,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,546,069.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Shares of Standard BioTools stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 1,499,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,298. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159,413 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 103,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.