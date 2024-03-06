Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 13,381 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.5 %
Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,113. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $523.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.