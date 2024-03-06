Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 13,381 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,113. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $523.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

