Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.40. 34,859,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,931,881. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

