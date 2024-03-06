Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells 3,760 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,736. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

