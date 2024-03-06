Insider Selling: Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DDS traded down $11.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.75. 120,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,287. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $447.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

