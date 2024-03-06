Insider Selling: Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dillard’s Price Performance
NYSE DDS traded down $11.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.75. 120,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,287. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $447.35.
Dillard’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dillard’s
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.
Read More
