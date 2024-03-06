Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 20,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,185.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Anuj Aggarwal sold 11,223 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $95,956.65.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 172,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,849. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $174.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

