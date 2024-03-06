Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Harmonic Price Performance

Harmonic stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. 1,092,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after buying an additional 990,425 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 119,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,306,000 after acquiring an additional 289,443 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

