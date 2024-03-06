Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells 14,747 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neven Haltmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 1,092,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 582.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

