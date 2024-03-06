Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Michael Thomas Miller sold 22 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $3,612.18.

IBP traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.38. The stock had a trading volume of 428,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day moving average of $159.70. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $247.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. DA Davidson started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

