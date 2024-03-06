Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. 1,360,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,232. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

