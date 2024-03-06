Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60.

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96.

On Thursday, January 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock remained flat at $37.45 on Wednesday. 2,036,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

