Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) CFO Sells 51,231 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $463.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,045. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $324.11 and a twelve month high of $465.11. The company has a market capitalization of $223.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Linde by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

