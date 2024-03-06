Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 9,861 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $2,989,559.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,811,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,792,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN traded up $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.22. 425,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $311.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

