Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells 22,624 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 22,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $1,051,789.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,638 shares in the company, valued at $19,601,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 825,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Q2 by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

