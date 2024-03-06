Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells 22,624 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 22,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $1,051,789.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,638 shares in the company, valued at $19,601,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 825,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Q2 by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.