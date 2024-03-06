Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells 18,460 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $858,205.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,719.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. 825,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 83,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

