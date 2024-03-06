Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells 18,460 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $858,205.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,719.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of QTWO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. 825,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 83,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
