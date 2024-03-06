International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading 20% Higher

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 133,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 65,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

