International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 989.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Money Express by 96.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 153,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 121,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,903. The stock has a market cap of $694.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Money Express

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.