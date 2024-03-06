Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.96 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $15.13 or 0.00022737 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and $379.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00063147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,075,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,953,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

