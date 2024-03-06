Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.81

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.81 and last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 1181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Intertek Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

