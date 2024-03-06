Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.45

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 83632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $687.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,541,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.