iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 5.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 1,516,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,176,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQ

iQIYI Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.