Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Daniel Borges Sells 996 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

