iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.89 and last traded at $84.90. 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.07.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,323,000.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

