iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.52

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.52 and last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 135586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICF. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.