iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.45

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 727885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,344,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,951 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,866,000.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

