iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.6% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.68 and a 200 day moving average of $461.98. The company has a market cap of $396.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $516.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

