iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.80

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.80 and last traded at $87.77, with a volume of 113381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.23.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

