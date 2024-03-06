iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lowered by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,724 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 476,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after buying an additional 62,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,194,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,413,000 after buying an additional 324,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 133,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,301,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

