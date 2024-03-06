iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.32

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.32 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 143706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.