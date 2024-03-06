iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.32

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.32 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 143706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter.

