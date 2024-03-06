iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.36

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 3206932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZU. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,288.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 77,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 473,139 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

